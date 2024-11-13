Man appears in court after being charged with attempted murder in connection to stabbing

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 13th Nov 2024, 12:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing.

Police were called at 10.55pm on Saturday to a report of an assault in an alleyway near The Buffs Club, Ormskirk Road, Skelmersdale.

A man in his 20s had several stab injuries, which were not life-threatening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

James Don, 56, of Banksbarn, Skelmersdale, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife in public.

He appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court yesterday and was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on December 10.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice