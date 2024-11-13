Man appears in court after being charged with attempted murder in connection to stabbing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing.

Police were called at 10.55pm on Saturday to a report of an assault in an alleyway near The Buffs Club, Ormskirk Road, Skelmersdale.

A man in his 20s had several stab injuries, which were not life-threatening.

James Don, 56, of Banksbarn, Skelmersdale, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife in public.

He appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court yesterday and was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on December 10.