Man appears in court after being charged with attempted murder in connection to stabbing
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing.
Police were called at 10.55pm on Saturday to a report of an assault in an alleyway near The Buffs Club, Ormskirk Road, Skelmersdale.
A man in his 20s had several stab injuries, which were not life-threatening.
James Don, 56, of Banksbarn, Skelmersdale, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife in public.
He appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court yesterday and was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on December 10.