Man appears in court after hundreds of pounds worth of goods stolen from local farm shop
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has appeared in court after hundreds of pounds worth of stock was stolen from a community farm near Wigan.
Around £285 worth of goods were taken from display cabinets at the Cedar Farm shop in Mawdsley on Tuesday June 3.
Simon Ferguson of Eskbank, Skelmersdale, has been charged with theft from a shop.
The 34-year-old made his first appearance at Preston Magistrates Court on Friday where he was bailed to appear in the dock again on July 31.