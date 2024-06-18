Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has appeared in court after hundreds of pounds worth of stock was stolen from a community farm near Wigan.

Around £285 worth of goods were taken from display cabinets at the Cedar Farm shop in Mawdsley on Tuesday June 3.

Simon Ferguson of Eskbank, Skelmersdale, has been charged with theft from a shop.

