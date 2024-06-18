Man appears in court after hundreds of pounds worth of goods stolen from local farm shop

By Sian Jones
Published 18th Jun 2024, 09:00 BST
A man has appeared in court after hundreds of pounds worth of stock was stolen from a community farm near Wigan.

Around £285 worth of goods were taken from display cabinets at the Cedar Farm shop in Mawdsley on Tuesday June 3.

Simon Ferguson of Eskbank, Skelmersdale, has been charged with theft from a shop.

The 34-year-old made his first appearance at Preston Magistrates Court on Friday where he was bailed to appear in the dock again on July 31.