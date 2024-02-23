Man appears in court on string of charges as police work to tackle domestic abuse
and live on Freeview channel 276
Christian Adamson, 34, of Penny Lane, Haydock, was charged with two counts of malicious communication, harassment, a breach of a sexual risk order and two counts of threats to disclose private images.
He appeared at South Sefton Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning and was remanded into custody.
He was among 10 people arrested across Merseyside yesterday as a team of officers, led by Merseyside Police’s protecting vulnerable people unit, worked on an operation to arrest people they believed were responsible for both recent and historical cases of domestic abuse.
Det Ch Insp Sue Hinds said: “Targeting perpetrators of domestic abuse is a priority for Merseyside Police and we have been working hard behind the scenes to gather evidence and build a case against each of them. These days of action are only a snapshot of what our officers do every day to relentlessly seek out those involved in such crimes and offer justice for victim-survivors.
“The operation targeted outstanding suspects of domestic violence and those we believe are responsible for recent domestic abuse against their partners, ex-partners and family members.
“Domestic abuse isn’t just physical – it can be emotional, sexual, financial or controlling behaviour. It can happen to anyone, regardless of gender. Some of the signs of domestic abuse, such as physical marks, may be easy to identify but others may be things you can easily explain away or overlook.
“Often victims are either in a relationship with the perpetrator or have been historically, it can therefore be very hard for them to report what has been going on. They might still love their abuser, feel loyal to them, are protecting their children or are simply living in fear.”
She added: “Merseyside Police is determined to break that cycle of abuse where perpetrators continue to commit crime after crime against their victim thinking that every time they do, they are less likely to get caught.
“Please talk to us or the partners we work with if you are a victim of domestic abuse, so we can protect you or anyone that does come forward and take decisive action against abusers. Together we can help you overcome the cycle of domestic abuse.”