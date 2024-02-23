Man appears in court on string of charges as police work to tackle domestic abuse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Christian Adamson, 34, of Penny Lane, Haydock, was charged with two counts of malicious communication, harassment, a breach of a sexual risk order and two counts of threats to disclose private images.

He appeared at South Sefton Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning and was remanded into custody.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten people were arrested during the police operation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was among 10 people arrested across Merseyside yesterday as a team of officers, led by Merseyside Police’s protecting vulnerable people unit, worked on an operation to arrest people they believed were responsible for both recent and historical cases of domestic abuse.

Det Ch Insp Sue Hinds said: “Targeting perpetrators of domestic abuse is a priority for Merseyside Police and we have been working hard behind the scenes to gather evidence and build a case against each of them. These days of action are only a snapshot of what our officers do every day to relentlessly seek out those involved in such crimes and offer justice for victim-survivors.

“The operation targeted outstanding suspects of domestic violence and those we believe are responsible for recent domestic abuse against their partners, ex-partners and family members.

“Domestic abuse isn’t just physical – it can be emotional, sexual, financial or controlling behaviour. It can happen to anyone, regardless of gender. Some of the signs of domestic abuse, such as physical marks, may be easy to identify but others may be things you can easily explain away or overlook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Often victims are either in a relationship with the perpetrator or have been historically, it can therefore be very hard for them to report what has been going on. They might still love their abuser, feel loyal to them, are protecting their children or are simply living in fear.”

She added: “Merseyside Police is determined to break that cycle of abuse where perpetrators continue to commit crime after crime against their victim thinking that every time they do, they are less likely to get caught.