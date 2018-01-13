Man appears in court over attempted murder in Wigan on Christmas Day

An attempted murder case, said to relate to an incident on Christmas Day in Wigan, has been adjourned for a crown court hearing.

Devenn Sutherman, 25, appeared before Manchester magistrates accused of attempting to murder Scott Lathom on December 25 at an address in Corner Lane, Hindley.

Sutherman, of Nelson Square, Bolton, is also charged with aggravated burglary, namely that he attended at the property, with a knife, intending to inflict grievous bodily harm on Mr Lathom, as part of the same incident.

He is also accused of assaulting Nicola Taylor, on the same occasion.

Magistrates sent the case to Manchester Crown Court on Monday, for a preliminary hearing to take place.

No bail application was made by defence solicitor Adam Whittaker and Sutherman was remanded in custody until the hearing on Monday.