Disturbing footage of a man armed with two knives trying to get into a Wigan home has emerged.

Wearing only a pair of shorts, the man was caught on CCTV brazenly clambering over the front fence of a house in Saddleback Road, Norley, on the afternoon of Monday April 14.

He can be seen with two knives in his right hand which he then tucks into his waistband as he looks around to see if anyone is watching, then tries nonchalantly backing into the home through its front door only to be confronted by the angry home owner coming out.

Ian Darroch, who posted the footage on Facebook, is seen to chase off the intruder round the side of the house.

Clambering over the home's fencing, the man can be seen holding the knives in his right hand

The stranger quickly clambers over the back fence, using a wheelie bin as a step and disappears from view.

Mr Darroch wrote: “When you get some lunatic with two knives coming in your house.

"Just glad the kids weren’t in on their own.

"He dropped one knife over the wall and the other at the bottom of the garden over the other wall.”

The stranger, with two knives tucked down his shorts, as he tries to back into the Norley house's front door

After the footage – filmed at around 3.20pm on Monday – was published, several residents in the area said that a man answering a similar description had been seen in the grounds of other homes too.

They also wished Mr Darroch well and expressed relief that no-one came to any harm.

It was reported that a man was later arrested on Helvellyn Road.

Greater Manchester Police have been approached for a comment.