Man arrested after beer barrel hurled through Barclays Wigan window

A man has been arrested after a beer barrel was smashed through a bank window in Wigan town centre.

Police were called to Barclays in Market Place shortly before 4.50pm on Friday (January 10).

Barclays in Market Place, Wigan

Footage posted on social media shows a man picking up the beer barrel and launching it at the window of the bank.

The video shows the glass shattering and the man then walking into the bank and looking around before smoke - believed to be a security measure - then appears. He then casually walks out.

The man was then pinned down until police arrived and arrested the man on suspicion of criminal damage. He was taken to custody.

A police spokesman said: "Police were called shortly before 4.50pm today (Friday 10 January 2020) to reports of criminal damage at a bank on Market Place in Wigan Town Centre.

"A man was detained by members of the public before being arrested by police on suspicion of criminal damage and taken to custody."