A man has been arrested after a cannabis farm was discovered near Wigan.

Officers responded to reports of the Class B drug being grown at a disused bank on Bridge Street, Newton-le-Willows on Monday May 19.

Officers located a cannabis farm inside the property and Scottish Power made the electrics safe.

In total, 357 cannabis plants were seized and 10kg of dried cannabis was found in a separate drying room.

A 32-year-old man Newton-le-Willows was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug (cannabis) and an investigation is underway.

Matt Brown, who leads the Cannabis Dismantling Team, said: “Cannabis farms are a real danger to businesses and residents in the area, especially when criminals extract electricity illegally by tinkering with the wiring and overloading plugs. This puts the lives of those living nearby in danger of fire and flooding.

“Organised crime is hugely damaging to our communities, often involving intimidation, violence and creating fear where criminals involved have no thought for anyone other than themselves.

“If you spot any signs that cannabis is being grown near where you live and work please let us know so that we can continue to take action. Any information helps residents and the work we do, so make us aware and we will investigate.”

Anyone who has information or footage on this incident should contact police quoting reference: 25000412595.

If you have information on suspected drug production or criminal activity in their community can contact @MerPolCC, call 101 or come forward anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.