Man arrested after gunshot terror on Wigan estate

Gunshots have been fired at a Wigan house in an incident which has deeply shocked a community.



A marksman took pot shots at a property on Sandalwood Drive in Beech Hill at around 4pm last Sunday.

The terrifying incident was not reported to police for several days but on Wednesday officers headed to the partly-derelict estate.

They found the shots had caused damage to some of the windows and there had also been some items inside the house wrecked.

A number of people were inside the house at the time the marksman took aim but all managed to escape the property without injury.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in connection with the shooting.

Police are now urgently appealing for anyone with information about this disturbing incident to come forward.

Det Insp Graham Clare of GMP’s Wigan borough said: “We are looking to speak to anyone with information that could help us understand what happened on Sunday.

“It is lucky that everyone inside managed to escape without injury, but this was an absolute violation of their safety.

“The use of guns on our street is something that will not be tolerated and we will do everything we can to find the people responsible.

“Please, if you saw anything suspicious on Sunday afternoon, or know something that could help our enquiries, get in touch with us as soon as you can.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 0161 856 7182 quoting incident number 648 of March 7 or ring the freephone Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.

