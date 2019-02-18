Man arrested after Haydock races mass brawl released under investigation

A man arrested following a mass brawl at Haydock Park Racecourse has been released under investigation.

Merseyside Police are continuing to appeal for information and video footage following an "60 to 100 man" brawl on Saturday afternoon.

At around 4.50pm, officers were called to the Racecourse following reports of a disturbance involving a group of men.

A 26-year old male was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of a controlled drug and has since been released under investigation.

Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to assist our investigation.

Detective Inspector Jackie Guinness said: “This type of behaviour at such an event is unacceptable.

“We are carrying out CCTV and witness enquiries and I would appeal to anyone at the Racecourse on Saturday who may know someone involved, or has any information, to please come forward.

“We also know a number of people filmed the incident and I would ask anyone with smart phone footage to please contact us. Any information, no matter how small, could prove vital to our investigation and ultimately assist in bringing those responsible to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC, 101 quoting ref. 19100055242 or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111.