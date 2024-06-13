Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested after hundreds of pounds worth of stock was stolen from a community farm near Wigan.

Around £285 worth of goods were taken from display cabinets at the Cedar Farm shop in Mawdsley on Tuesday June 3.

A 34-year-old man Skelmersdale has been arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop.

He is in custody for questioning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cedar Farm

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We want to thank the public for their continued support.

"Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county.

"The operation will see dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101.