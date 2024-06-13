Man arrested after hundreds of pounds worth of goods stolen from local farm shop
Around £285 worth of goods were taken from display cabinets at the Cedar Farm shop in Mawdsley on Tuesday June 3.
A 34-year-old man Skelmersdale has been arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop.
He is in custody for questioning.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We want to thank the public for their continued support.
"Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county.
"The operation will see dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.”
Anyone with information should call police on 101.
Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.