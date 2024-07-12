Man arrested after off-road bike seen recklessly ridden in Wigan borough

By Sian Jones
Published 12th Jul 2024, 07:10 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 07:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been arrested for allegedly riding an off-road bike dangerously in Wigan borough.

While out on patrol, officers were alerted by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) to an off-road biker in his 20s powering down the footpaths and roads.

Upon seeing the police, the motorcyclist tried to evade police by continuing to mount pavements, driving down the wrong side of main roads and running numerous red lights.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NPAS continued to track the bike to a house on Elliot Street in Tyldesley and directed officers where the bike and rider were located.

The reckless biker riding on the wrong side of the roadThe reckless biker riding on the wrong side of the road
The reckless biker riding on the wrong side of the road
Read More
READ MORE Tribunal ruling: Wigan's ex-police chief faced discrimination at previ...

Officers arrested the suspect as he came out of the property on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, no license and no insurance.

The off-road bike was also seized.

He has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Sgt Dan Canavan from GMP’s Wigan district said: “We have made a commitment to the people of Greater Manchester that we will be dealing with anyone who causes any form of anti-social behaviour while riding motorbikes, e-bikes and quadbikes.

“In Wigan, we have listened to the concerns of the local community and we are taking robust action against those who think they can continue to break the law.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are using every tool at our disposal under a new operation that was launched in mid-June, we have a lot more to come and we will continue to tackle anti-social behaviour in every way that we can.

“I would continue to urge the community to report any incidents of this nature to us, and as we have shown, we will do all we can to apprehend any suspect.”

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice