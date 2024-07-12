Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested for allegedly riding an off-road bike dangerously in Wigan borough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While out on patrol, officers were alerted by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) to an off-road biker in his 20s powering down the footpaths and roads.

Upon seeing the police, the motorcyclist tried to evade police by continuing to mount pavements, driving down the wrong side of main roads and running numerous red lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NPAS continued to track the bike to a house on Elliot Street in Tyldesley and directed officers where the bike and rider were located.

The reckless biker riding on the wrong side of the road

Officers arrested the suspect as he came out of the property on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, no license and no insurance.

The off-road bike was also seized.

He has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Sgt Dan Canavan from GMP’s Wigan district said: “We have made a commitment to the people of Greater Manchester that we will be dealing with anyone who causes any form of anti-social behaviour while riding motorbikes, e-bikes and quadbikes.

“In Wigan, we have listened to the concerns of the local community and we are taking robust action against those who think they can continue to break the law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are using every tool at our disposal under a new operation that was launched in mid-June, we have a lot more to come and we will continue to tackle anti-social behaviour in every way that we can.

“I would continue to urge the community to report any incidents of this nature to us, and as we have shown, we will do all we can to apprehend any suspect.”