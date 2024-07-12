Man arrested after off-road bike seen recklessly ridden in Wigan borough
While out on patrol, officers were alerted by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) to an off-road biker in his 20s powering down the footpaths and roads.
Upon seeing the police, the motorcyclist tried to evade police by continuing to mount pavements, driving down the wrong side of main roads and running numerous red lights.
NPAS continued to track the bike to a house on Elliot Street in Tyldesley and directed officers where the bike and rider were located.
Officers arrested the suspect as he came out of the property on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, no license and no insurance.
The off-road bike was also seized.
He has been bailed pending further inquiries.
Sgt Dan Canavan from GMP’s Wigan district said: “We have made a commitment to the people of Greater Manchester that we will be dealing with anyone who causes any form of anti-social behaviour while riding motorbikes, e-bikes and quadbikes.
“In Wigan, we have listened to the concerns of the local community and we are taking robust action against those who think they can continue to break the law.
“We are using every tool at our disposal under a new operation that was launched in mid-June, we have a lot more to come and we will continue to tackle anti-social behaviour in every way that we can.
“I would continue to urge the community to report any incidents of this nature to us, and as we have shown, we will do all we can to apprehend any suspect.”