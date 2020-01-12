Man arrested after robbery at Ladbrokes bookmakers

A 34-year-old man has been arrested following a robbery at a bookmakers.



Police were called to Ladbrokes bookmakers in the Spinning Gate Centre, Leigh, on Saturday afternoon (January 11), following reports of a robbery.

Police are investigating the incident

The man, who was armed with a weapon, made threats before leaving the bookmakers.

He was then detained by members of the public, with one person suffering an injury in the process.

The man was found to be wanted for a number of other offences, including further robberies across the district.

A police spokesman said: "A man has today been arrested for robbery, assault and recall to prison.

"The man remains in custody for questioning, after which he will be returned to prison, having been recalled under his licence conditions.

"Thank you to those members of the public who put their own safety at risk to assist, despite the threats of the offender, and him being armed with a weapon."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 1678 of January 11.