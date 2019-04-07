Man arrested after Wigan Athletic footballer receives racist message

A man has been arrested as police investigate a racist message sent to Wigan Athletic player Nathan Byrne on social media.



South Yorkshire Police confirmed they had questioned a man over the incident, which happened on Saturday afternoon.

Defender Byrne posted the abusive message he had received on his personal Twitter account after playing in Latics 2-2 draw with Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The club has already said it was "angered" by what had happened and had reported the matter to police.

It is thought the suspect is from the Sheffield area, though this has not yet been confirmed.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “An investigation has been launched following reports of a racist tweet being sent to Wigan FC player Nathan Byrne, on Saturday, April 6, 2019.



“A 20-year-old man has been arrested under suspicion of sending malicious communication and remains in custody. Enquiries are ongoing.”