A man has been arrested after Wigan police discovered hundreds of pounds worth of drugs.

Officers from the Scholes neighbourhood team have been patrolling around Coop Street and Platt Lane in Scholes to crackdown on drug related activity in the area.

A 20-year-old man was spotting leaving a local house on Thursday (November 8) and was alleged to be found in possession of around £400 worth of Class A drugs and was arrested.

Police have been cracking down on drug related activity

A post by GMP Wigan and Leigh said: “In addition to dealing with him further action will now be instigated with our partners at Wigan council to take the appropriate action against the tenancy which may include applications for a closure order or even notice to seek possession back from the occupant.”

Anyone with concerns relating to drugs in their area should contact police on 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.