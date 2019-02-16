Man arrested and taxi driver taken to hospital after crash in Wigan

One man has been arrested and a taxi driver has been taken to hospital following a crash in Wigan in the early hours of the morning.



At around 12.30am this morning (Saturday), emergency services were called to the collision between a grey Prius and a black Ford Focus on Ormskirk Road in Pemberton.

On arrival, police discovered that a taxi driver, who was driving the Prius, had received injuries and the driver of the Ford Focus had fled the scene.

The road was closed between Fleet Street and Enfield Street for two and a half hours, reopening at around 3am.

Firefighters were called to cut the casualty from the wreckage and he was rushed to Manchester Royal Infirmary major trauma unit with “neck and spine” injuries.

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for fleeing the scene of a collision and for driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

Medics have since told police that the taxi driver had sustained “minor” injuries.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the collision should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.