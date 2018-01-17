Man arrested following fatal crash in Wigan

Officers investigating a fatal collision in Wigan have made an arrest.



Shortly before 2.20am on Saturday (Jan 13) police were called to Gathurst Road in Wigan to reports of a collision.

Flowers at the scene of the accident

Officers attended and established a blue Ford Fiesta had collided with a wall.

Sadly 26-year-old Chloe Haydock was taken to hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries.

A 34-year-old man was also taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

He was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been bailed until 11 February 2018.

Sergeant Jon McColl from GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We have arrested a man but I want to make it clear our investigation does not stop here.

“We will continue to do everything we can to understand exactly what happened and provide Chloe’s family with answers.

“We continue to appeal for information and if you witnessed the collision or saw a blue Ford Fiesta in the area beforehand, please get in touch.

“CCTV or dash-cam footage is always extremely helpful and if anyone has any footage which they think might be relevant, please make us aware.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 0161 856 4741 alternatively call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.