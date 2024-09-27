Man arrested for drug dealing in Wigan town centre
Police descended in force on a Wigan town centre street after officers arrested a man on suspicion dealing hard drugs following a stop and search.
Shoppers noticed the heavy police presence on King Street on Thursday (September 26) lunchtime.
And a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police explained: “Officers conducted a stop search on King Street in Wigan on Thursday September 26 at around 12.55pm.
"A male was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply. He remains in custody.”