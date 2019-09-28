Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Wigan shooting

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to a shooting in Wigan.



Police detained the 28-year-old man over an incident in which a man suffered life-changing injuries to his arm and hand on Bickershaw Lane.

Police on Bickershaw Lane

The suspect has now been bailed pending further inquiries.

The development comes a day after police launched a fresh appeal for information about the shocking incident on Thursday September 19.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) says it is still keen to hear from anyone who could help its investigation.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was sitting in a parked Range Rover when a black Audi S3 pulled up alongside and a shotgun was discharged.

The Audi then left the scene.

Police revealed on Saturday that the victim has now been discharged from hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Chatterton, from GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “Our enquiries remain ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch as soon as possible.

“Perhaps you saw the black Audi S3 prior to or after the shooting. If you know something that can assist our investigation, please make contact with police.”

Anybody with information should contact police on 0161 856 7957, quoting log 1931 of 19/09/2019, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Anyone with images or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to send it to scd.cctv@gmp.police.uk