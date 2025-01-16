Man arrested on suspicion of burglary after police find car stolen from Wigan borough

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 16th Jan 2025, 04:55 BST
A car stolen from the borough yesterday has already been recovered in a neighbouring town.

The vehicle was taken from Tyldesley on Tuesday and has since been found with false registration plates on Masefield Drive, in Farnworth, Bolton.

A post on Bolton police’s Facebook page said: “Following the vehicle being recovered, PC Manville has arrested a 48-year old male on suspicion of burglary.

"He remains in custody for questioning and the vehicle is on the way back to its rightful owner.”

