Man arrested on suspicion of burglary after police find car stolen from Wigan borough
A car stolen from the borough yesterday has already been recovered in a neighbouring town.
The vehicle was taken from Tyldesley on Tuesday and has since been found with false registration plates on Masefield Drive, in Farnworth, Bolton.
A post on Bolton police’s Facebook page said: “Following the vehicle being recovered, PC Manville has arrested a 48-year old male on suspicion of burglary.
"He remains in custody for questioning and the vehicle is on the way back to its rightful owner.”