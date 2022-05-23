Man arrested on suspicion of dealing crack and heroin on Wigan housing estate

A man was detained on suspicion of peddling class A substances during what officers described as “drug supply disruption activity” on Lower Longshoot and Wells Place in Scholes.

The suspect was detained for the purpose of a search and taken to Wigan police station where a more thorough search resulted in the recovery of a quantity of what is believed to be crack cocaine and heroin, along with a quantity of cash and other suspicious items.

The Scholes drug dealing suspect is led away

Following the encounter on Friday night, he was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said: “The consequences of dealing drugs are high,.

"Not only do offenders face the prospect of prison if found guilty, but there are wider consequences including eviction from accommodation and difficulties obtaining housing in the future.”