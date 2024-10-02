Man arrested on suspicion of drug dealing on Wigan street

By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 15:45 GMT
A man has been arrested on suspicion of peddling class A drugs after police spotted a suspected deal in a Wigan street.

A post from Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP on social media read: “At approximately 15.30pm on Tuesday October 1, one of our colleagues sighted an exchange between two individuals in the Findlay Street area of Leigh.

"Officers from the Westleigh neighbourhood team subsequently attended the area and detained a male for a search under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

"Officers discovered the male in possession of numerous wraps of suspected class A substances and over £500 in cash.

A man was arrested after being found in possession of numerous wraps of a suspected class A drugA man was arrested after being found in possession of numerous wraps of a suspected class A drug
"He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A.

“If you have any information relating to drug supply in the area, please contact police on 101, via the online system or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

