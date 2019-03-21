Man arrested on suspicion of grandmother’s murder is bailed

A man who was arrested on suspicion of the murder of a Leigh woman has been bailed.

Shortly before 8pm on Sunday 17 March 2019, police were called by the ambulance service to reports that a woman had been stabbed at a property on Manchester Road, Leigh.

Officers attended and sadly found the body of a woman who has since been formally identified as 47-year-old Debbie Twist from Leigh.

A 39-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed pending further enquiries.

A 37-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 8797 quoting reference number 1994 of 17/03/2019, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 080