Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman's body found at house in Wigan

Police were called to the semi-detached house on Glemsford Close in Hawkley Hall at 4.10am on Monday to a report of the death of a woman.

A police spokesman said: "Emergency services attended and a woman in her 60s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"A man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been released on bail."

Police were called to the house in the early hours of Monday

Neighbours on the quiet street looked on in shock as the house, which is close to Hawkley Hall High School, was at the centre of the criminal investigation on Monday.

One person said: “I saw all the police cars outside but had no idea what had happened. It’s such a shock as it’s so close to home.”

One witness reported seeing forensics officers going in and out of the house throughout the day as they investigated what happened.

The investigation continues and police officers remained at the house on Tuesday lunchtime, with a cordon around the property.

The semi-detached house has been cordoned off

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 0161 856 7257 or 101 quoting incident 410 of August 2.

Alternatively, details can be passed via the live web chat facility at gmp.police.uk or by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

