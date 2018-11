A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in custody for questioning after an incident in the early hours of the morning.



At around 1.35am this morning (Monday) police were sent to Bonnywell Road in Leigh where they found the woman.

She is now being given specialist support by officers.

If you have any information contact police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.