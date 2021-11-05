The incident at the Skelmersdale house took place just before 12.45pm on Tuesday November 2.

Three men gained access to the property, on Beechtrees, via the rear entrance, equipped with an array of weapons.

They demanded money from the victim before assaulting him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police probe

The trio were dressed in all black and were wearing face coverings.

They searched the property, taking cash and a watch from the victim's wrist.

DC Kieran Helps from Skelmersdale Police said: “This must have been a terrifying ordeal for the victim, who was not only assaulted but was knocked out to the point of unconsciousness in his own home where he should be most safe.

“We need anyone who saw the people involved or knows what happened to get in touch.”

You can call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident number 647 of November 2nd.

Alternatively, you can reach independent charity Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.