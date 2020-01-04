Man attacked by two thugs in Wigan while walking his elderly mother home

A man was assaulted by two thugs close to a borough train station while walking his elderly mother home from a family festive get-together.

Eddie Hornby was set on by two young men on Church Street in Orrell on the evening of Boxing Day.

Mr Hornby was with his 77-year-old mother Marice close to the railway station when a young man appeared and began to act erratically.

A second person then appeared and Mr Hornby believes he was hit with a bottle before being kicked on the ground.

Mrs Hornby was also grasped and suffered bruising in the attack, which happened at around 10.30pm on December 26.

Mr Hornby required hospital treatment for a number of injuries, including one to part of his eye, and has now spoken of his disgust at what happened.

Mr Hornby, 57, said: “We were going past Orrell train station just over the bridge when this young lad jumped out in front of us and starting running round us.

“I told him to get out of the way and his mate came from somewhere, I never even saw him.

“My mum said he had a bottle and something hit me. I went down, I don’t remember much else.

“My mum went down too but wasn’t hurt badly, her wrist was bruised.

“I think they got a few more kicks in on me and then my mum said someone across the road saw what was going on and they saw him.

“It’s disgusting. I’m still getting a bit weepy but you’re allowed to get like that. It will take a bit of time to get over it.

“My mum is also still upset about it all, and at her age she will be.

“In the last year or so this area around Orrell has got a lot worse.”

Mr Hornby suffered injuries to his ribs, though fortunately none were broken, a scratch to the cornea of one of his eyes and a good deal of bruising, especially to his face.

He said he was still in a considerable amount of pain when he spoke to the Wigan Post almost a week after being attacked.

He says he thinks his two assailants might only be teenagers, saying that if he had to guess their age he would suggest between 16 and 18.

He admits he did not get a good look at them but thought they were wearing dark clothing and had hoodies on to prevent their faces being seen clearly.

He also believes the first yob was under the influence of some sort of substance on account of his behaviour.

The young thugs emerged from the ramp leading to the train station platforms onto Church Street to carry out the attack.

Mr Hornby has been interviewed by the police and an investigation is now under way.

Anyone with information about this incident should ring 101 or call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.