Man attacked ex's new boyfriend in front of young children at Wigan toy store

A man who punched and kicked his ex’s new partner in a Wigan toy store in front of several young children will have to wait to learn his fate.

Alexander Morris had his case adjourned at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to assault.

The court heard Morris, from Skelmersdale, launched an unprovoked attack on Jason Davies in the Smyth’s store at Robin Retail Park, punching him and then booting him while he was on the ground.

Prosecuting, Tess Kenyon told the magistrates Morris had gone to the toy store on August 20 after ringing his daughter and finding out both she and his former partner would be there.

Morris, 55, had been looking after his son at the time and the youngster was in tow as he launched the vicious assault.

Ms Kenyon read out statements which said Morris’ ex-partner had been in the store and the next thing she knew Mr Davies had been hit and kicked.

She saw her son standing nearby and then realised it must have been Morris who had carried out the attack, Ms Kenyon told the bench.

Mr Davies’ statement said he felt a blow to the back of the head and fell into the shelves.

He said he realised people were pulling his attacker away from him and recognised Morris.

The prosecution also told the court Morris had been barred from having any contact with his ex-partner but went to the toy store anyway.

Ms Kenyon said: “This was a premeditated assault. He has phoned his daughter, asked where they were and then gone to the shop.

“He also has a restraining order against her but still made his way to the shop.

“The assault was carried out in front of three young children, two of his and Mr Davies’ daughter. He used a shod foot as a weapon and injuries were caused.”

Mr Davies suffered cuts including to his right cheek, arm and leg and he also suffered a headache, throbbing sensation and feeling of dizziness in the wake of the assault, the court was told.

Carole Clarke, defending, said her client admitted delivering one punch and one kick to Mr Davies and the final sentencing should be carried out on that basis. Ms Clarke then asked for the probation report.

He will now return to the dock for sentencing on October 17 and was bailed.