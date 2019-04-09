Man attacked police officers arresting him in booze-fuelled fracas

A drunk man launched a “reckless assault” on a pair of police officers who were trying to arrest him, a court heard.

Shaun Randall attacked constables Gordon Beattie and Becky Hall after being arrested outside his Atherton home in December.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

The 26-year-old threatened to spit at the two officers before escaping the grasp of PC Beattie, before knocking PC Hall to the ground - an attack which left her needing hospital treatment and an injury that still gives her discomfort four months later.

Randall, of Chaucer Grove, was convicted of two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, following a trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that, on the evening on December 5, 2018, police were called to a domestic incident at Randall’s home, and arrived to find him irate and in the street.

When PC Beattie tried to handcuff Randall, he tried to run away.

He was chased down the street and tackled to the ground by the officer, and it was then that Randall threatened to spit on him, in the hopes that this would make him back off.

Randall eventually broke free from PC Beattie’s grasp, and ran straight towards PC Hall, knocking her to the ground.

He was caught once again, arrested and placed in the back of a police van.

It was only at this point that PC Beattie realised he too had sustained minor injuries during the fracas, having suffered bruises and scrapes.

PC Hall was later taken to hospital with a considerable knee injury.

She had not felt any pain for some time due to the adrenaline rush during the attack, but noted that her knee became increasingly sore as time went on.

The injury was so severe that she was still receiving physiotherapy to this day, the court was told.

Defending Randall, David Munton said that his client had admitted to causing injury to both officers, but denied that the incident had been assaults.

Mr Munton added that alcohol had played a big part in his behaviour on the night, and that he was receiving help from alcohol support services.

“It’s influenced his behaviour on the night this incident takes place,” Mr Munton said.

Justices handed Randall a 12-month community order, consisting of a 24-week curfew between 7pm and 6am, an alcohol treatment requirement programme and a 15 day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He will pay £50 compensation to PC Beattie and £100 to PC Hall, as well as £250 court costs and a victim surcharge of £85.