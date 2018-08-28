Man bailed after after town ‘paedophile sting’ arrest

A man has appeared in court after being the target of a “paedophile hunter” sting.

Wigan justices heard Jack Delamere, 28, was detained at McDonald’s in the town centre. He is accused of attempting to meet a girl under 16 and attempting to communicate with a girl to obtain sexual gratification between August 18 and 21.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court on September 19. He was remanded on bail with conditions to live at Brougham Avenue, Birkenhead, not to have unsupervised contact with under-16s and not to access any internet-enabled device.

In a separate incident, a 47-year-old man was arrested on Withington Lane, Aspull, on Sunday on suspicion of arranging the commission of a child sex offence. Police say he has since been released under investigation.