Man bailed following assault outside Wigan pub which left victim with a fractured skull

A man arrested following an assault at a Wigan pub, which left the victim with a fractured skull, has been bailed pending further enquiries.



Police were called to The Globe Inn in High Street, Standish, around 5.13pm on Friday to reports of an assault.

Several police vehicles raced to the pub, having been called in by paramedics after an ambulance had earlier been flagged down in the road by a member of the public.

A 36-year-old was taken to hospital to be treated for a head injury. He remains in hospital and is thought to be recovering from a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault. He has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.