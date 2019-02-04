Man burgled his own home

A second man has been sentenced after a trio of offenders broke into supported accomodation and made off with hundreds of pounds.

Christopher Jones was given a community order for his part in the burglary at Making Space in Leigh after pleading guilty at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

The 22-year-old, from Birch Green in Skelmersdale, was living at the facility at the time of the incident.

His sentencing follows magistrates’ imposing an intensive community order on fellow offender Stuart Robinson, 18, last month. A third defendant, Dylan Henderson, pleaded guilty, but did not appear for sentencing and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The burglary was discovered on December 24, when support worker Debra Ogden turned up for work at the Ellesmere Street supported living scheme for adults with mental health problems.

There was damage to the door, a safe had been opened, petty cash tins taken out and envelopes opened.

In total, £580 was taken in the raid, which the three offenders later divided among themselves.

They were later spotted on CCTV footage, Henderson using a credit card and then shoulder-barging the door open.

Jones, of Inskip, will now have to remain at his address there between 7pm and 7am for six weeks. Justices also ordered him to do 18 days of rehabilitation requirements, as well as pay £193 in compensation, £85 in costs and an £85 victims’ surcharge.

Defending, Ged Frazer said Jones had lived with his mother until the middle of last year, but had moved into the centre as he has learning difficulties and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Police will now have to bring Henderson, an 18-year-old, of Manchester Road in Leigh, into custody after he was not there to appear in the dock.

As well as stealing the money, he has already pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour towards another person on December 28 and admitted breaching a rehabilitation order made by Wigan Youth Court last year.