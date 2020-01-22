Man charged following fatal East Lancs Road crash

A man has appeared in court following an horrific collision which killed one man and left a woman seriously injured.

Florin Solomon (24/03/91) of Lansdowne Walk, Worcester has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court earlier today, January 22, and has been remanded in custody and will appear at Bolton Crown Court on Wednesday 19 February 2020.

At around 10.20am yesterday (Tuesday 21 January 2020), police were called to reports of a collision involving a HGV and a car on the East Lancashire Road near the junction with Atherleigh Way.

Despite the best efforts of a paramedics, a 58-year-old man, who has since been formally identified as Mark Byrne MBE, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 56-year-old woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where she remains.