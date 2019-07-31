Man charged following mass brawl at Haydock Races

A man has been charged following a mass brawl at Haydock Racecourse back in February.

Mason Nield, of Elmbank Road in Middleton has been charged with affray and possession of a class A drug following the incident on February 16.

At around 4.50pm on that day, officers were called to the racecourse following reports of a disturbance involving a group of men.

Following enquiries the 26-year-old was arrested and has now been charged.

He is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 27 August 2019.