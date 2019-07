A man has been charged following a series of robberies in Tyldesley.

Jonathan Ogden (24/06/1991) of Holden Road, Leigh has been charged with two counts of robbery, burglary and aggravated vehicle taking.

He is due to appear at Wigan & Leigh Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Monday July 15.

The charges relates to a series of offences including two robberies which occurred on Tuesday 9 April 2019 in Commonacre Close, Tyldesley and North Fold Close, Tyldesley.