Man charged over armed robbery and host of other robberies

A man has been charged in relation to an armed robbery at a bookmakers in Leigh and a host of other robberies.



The incident at Ladbrokes in Spinning Gate happened at around 2.30pm on Saturday (January 11).

Neil Shaw, 34, of no fixed abode, has been charged with six robberies, one burglary, and four counts of possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear at Wigan Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 29,

The incident in Leigh saw three members of the public walk past when they saw a man armed with a hammer and a wheel brace making threats inside.

They bravely intervened as he tried to flee with a quantity of stolen cash and detained him. One member of the public suffered minor injuries.