Man charged with attempted murder over Christmas Day 'stabbings'

Police have charged a man in relation to an alleged attempted murder in Hindley on Christmas Day.

Devenn Sutherman, 25, has also been charged with aggravated burglary and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to an incident on December 25 at a house in Corner Lane, say police.

Sutherman, of Nelson Square, Bolton, has been remanded by police to appear before Manchester magistrates for a preliminary hearing tomorrow.

Police answered reports that a man and a woman had been stabbed at the Corner Lane property. Both victims are said to be recovering from their injuries.