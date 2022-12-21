Jack Knowles, 33, from Hindley is accused of causing death by careless driving and committing an act with intent to pervert the course of public justice.

He will appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday February 1.

Pedestrian Katherine West was seriously injured when she was in collision with an SUV on Ladies' Lane, in Hindley on Bonfire Night last year.

Katherine West died from her injuries

The 59-year-old battled for her life in hospital but, sadly, died six weeks later.

In a moving tribute shortly after her death, Ms West’s family said: "For six weeks, Katherine fought every step of the way, but unfortunately due to the horrific injuries she suffered, her battle came to an end and she gained her angel wings.

"We will forever remember her for her kind, caring, funny, crazy witty ways.

"She had the most wicked sense of humour, even to the end. Not just a great mum to our three amazing children, she was Mum to many more, and a loving nana to all her beautiful grandchildren.

"We will never forget you and your memory will live on through us all. RIP our beautiful angel. Fly high."

"Kate and I, would like to thank everyone for their kind words, love and support during the past six weeks.

"Especially to the amazing friends of our three children, who without them would have made things so much harder for me. Thank you all".

