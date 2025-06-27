A man has been charged after police raided a house and found a “significant” quantity of class A drugs.

Neighbourhood officers executed a warrant at a property on Ledgard Avenue, Leigh on Thursday.

A police spokesman said: “Inside the property officers located a significant quantity of class A drugs, suspected to be crack cocaine and heroin, along with a large amount of cash.

"A male was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A, money laundering, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of class C.”

Drugs found by police

The Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges against Maximillien Halls, 23, for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin and money laundering.

He was remanded into custody.

Anyone with information about crime in their area is asked to call police on 101 or go to www.gmp.police.uk.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.