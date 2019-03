A man accused of being a prolific shoplifter will face court after being arrested and charged.

Police detained James Alty, from Leigh, on Saturday and he will face five theft offences when he appears before magistrates.

The 26-year-old, of Ludlow Drive, will remain in custody over the weekend before going to court on Monday.

Police said the charges relate to shoplifting activity in Astley and Tyldesley.