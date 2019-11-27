Man charged with serious assault

A man has appeared before Wigan magistrates accused of the most serious form of assault.

Jake Muldoon, 21, is charged with causing Declan Prescott grievous bodily harm with intent during an attack in Leigh on November 21.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

He is also accused of committing several other offences on the same day.

During one of these in Atherton he threatened to smash in the windows of Stacey Round’s home and burn it down.

As this attack took place he actually broke several windows.

Muldoon faces further charges of possessing a knife and using it to threaten someone in Bow Road, Leigh.

The defendant, from Lowerson Crescent, Liverpool, was remanded in custody pending his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge days before Christmas on December 23.