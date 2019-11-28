Man charged with Wigan hit-and-run killing

A motorist has been charged with killing a Wigan woman in a hit-and-run road smash.

Pedestrian Donna Barrow-Jones was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision outside Wigan Infirmary, Wigan Lane, on Saturday evening.

Flowers at the scene of the collision which claimed Donna Barrow-Jones's life on Wigan Lane

Nezar Abukhrais appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates on Wednesday to face a number of charges including causing the 53-year-old’s death by driving without due care and attention and failing to stop after an accident.

The 35-year-old Libyan national from Shipton Street, Bolton, is also charged with failing to report an accident and two counts of driving a Hyundai i40 without a licence: once on the day of the crash and another - also on Wigan Lane - two days earlier.

Bail was refused and Abukhrais was remanded in custody pending a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on December 24.

Ms Barrow-Jones was fatally injured in a collision shortly before 8.50pm on Saturday.

Floral tributes have now been placed at the scene.

Shortly after the tragedy Sgt Andrew Page, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A woman has tragically lost her life and we are doing all we can to support her family who are understandably devastated by what happened.”

Police are still appealing for witnesses and information about the incident.

Anyone with details should call GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 846 4741, quoting incident number 3029 of 23/11/2019, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.