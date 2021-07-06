Man cleared of historical child sex offences

A 46-year-old man has been cleared of historical child sex offences after an 11-month wait for a trial.

By Post reporter
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 3:28 pm
Updated Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 3:59 pm

Ian Foy, 45, of Lingard Street, Leigh, had denied two charges of indecently assaulting a girl under 14 between 1991 and 1992, when he was himself a teen. Following the trial a Bolton Crown Court jury found him innocent of both charges and the judge told him he was free to go.

Bolton Crown Court