Man cleared of historical child sex offences

Ian Foy, 45, of Lingard Street, Leigh, had denied two charges of indecently assaulting a girl under 14 between 1991 and 1992, when he was himself a teen. Following the trial a Bolton Crown Court jury found him innocent of both charges and the judge told him he was free to go.

