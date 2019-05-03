Man cleared of sex abuse after two court trials

A young man has walked free after a jury cleared him of a string of child sex offences.

Sixteen months after he was first charged, and following two crown court trials, John Todd was acquitted of nine charges of sexual assault against a girl under the age of 13.

The 24-year-old, of King’s Park, Leigh, was arrested in late 2017, and in September 2018 was tried for the first time at Bolton Crown Court.

After long deliberations, the jury was unable to reach even a majority verdict and the judge discharged it, ordering a re-trial.

This has now taken place at the same court, but before a new jury, which this time found the defendant not guilty on all counts.

Mr Todd was told he was a free man.