Man convicted of animal cruelty by making his dog wear painful pronged collar
A man has been convicted of animal cruelty by forcing his dog to wear a pronged collar.
By Charles Graham
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 9:58 am
Peter Hargreaves, 57, of Elmers Green, Skelmersdale is also charged with not seeking veterinary treatment for his boxer dog Kevin when the collar caused lesions to his neck.
The case has been through several magistrates’ courts over recent months and at the latest hearing he stood trial at Tameside where he was found guilty of both charges.
The hearing was adjourned for a pre-sentence review on May 16.