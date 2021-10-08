Man denies being armed with a Samurai sword and meat cleaver in a Wigan street

Paul Fisher, 48, of The Hawthorns, Manchester, pleaded not guilty to possessing the weapons in Chapel Green Road in Hindley on April 13. The case was sent by Wigan magistrates for trial at Bolton Crown Court and Fisher was released on unconditional bail until his first appearance before a judge on October 29.

