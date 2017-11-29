Man denies bid to have under-age sex

A Wigan man is set to face trial at Bolton Crown Court after he was accused of arranging to meet an under-age girl for sex - but only after he has spent Christmas in prison.

Keiron Walsh, 30, has denied that between October 26 and 27 he arranged to meet a girl, not believing she was aged 16 or over, with the intention of having sexual intercourse with her.

Walsh, of Ashdale Road, Hindley, has also pleaded not guilty to inciting a girl aged 14 to engage in sexual activity and of intentionally communicating with a girl aged under 16 for the purpose of requesting an indecent photo.

Appearing in the dock at the crown court, he was remanded in custody until March 12 by Judge Graham Smith to face a two-day trial.