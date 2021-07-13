Man denies burglary and threatening to burn a Wigan couple’s house down

Nathan Massey, 22, of Findlay Street, Leigh, stood before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to charges that he said he would torch Lyndsey and David Swann’s home and burgled an address in Sycamore Avenue, Beech Hill, on July 7 last year. He has also denied being in possession of a machete in Shaftsbury Street, also in Beech Hill, three days later. He was remanded on conditional bail until a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on August 4.