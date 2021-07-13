Man denies burglary and threatening to burn a Wigan couple’s house down
A young man has denied burglary and threatening to burn a Wigan couple’s house down.
Nathan Massey, 22, of Findlay Street, Leigh, stood before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to charges that he said he would torch Lyndsey and David Swann’s home and burgled an address in Sycamore Avenue, Beech Hill, on July 7 last year. He has also denied being in possession of a machete in Shaftsbury Street, also in Beech Hill, three days later. He was remanded on conditional bail until a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on August 4.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.