A man has denied a Wigan drink-driving offence.

Kieran Goodier, 42, of Sanderling Road, Knowsley, is charged with driving a Peugeot 206 on Scot Lane, Wigan, on February 10 with 86mgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath. The legal limit is 35mgs.

Wigan magistrates adjourned the case until April 3, when it will be heard by a district judge at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court.