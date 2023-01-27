Daniel Healey, 33, of Crossfield Road, Skelmersdale, is charged with making 10 images of abuse that fall into the middle category of legal seriousness (B) and 11 which are category C.

There is a further charge of possessing 52 category C images and one of a person performing a lewd act with a horse.

Wigan's courts of justice

All the offences are alleged to have been committed between August 16 2018 and August 15 the following year.