Man denies having images of child abuse and bestiality

A man has appeared before Wigan magistrates to deny making child abuse images and possessing a bestiality film.

By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Daniel Healey, 33, of Crossfield Road, Skelmersdale, is charged with making 10 images of abuse that fall into the middle category of legal seriousness (B) and 11 which are category C.

There is a further charge of possessing 52 category C images and one of a person performing a lewd act with a horse.

All the offences are alleged to have been committed between August 16 2018 and August 15 the following year.

Healey was remanded on unconditional bail until his trial at the same court on June 13.