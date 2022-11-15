News you can trust since 1853
Man denies hurling abuse and threats at a Wigan neighbour

A man has been released on conditional bail after denying harassing a neighbour.

By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Peter Rosbotham, 58, of Langdale Crescent, Abram, appeared before Wigan justices accused of hurling threats and abuse at Terri Byrne on July 14.

After entering a not guilty plea, the defendant was released on bail conditional that he does not have any contact with the complainant nor enter Langdale Crescent.

A trial date of March 28 was set at the same court. Rosbotham is now living elsewhere.